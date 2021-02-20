A Few Flakes This Morning, Some Peeks of Sun This Afternoon

A few lingering snow showers this morning mainly in eastern MA and along the Cape. These will diminish and move out by late morning, giving way to drier conditions for the rest of the weekend.

Before we dive into the forecast, we have to talk about the snowfall totals from the last 48-hours. That last thump of snow late last night brought a few extra inches to totals to towns just south of Boston, where totals reached up to 7″.

Today, after a few snow showers for eastern MA and the Cape, we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds with highs into the low 30s. The winds will pick up this afternoon with a few gusts up to 25 MPH.

Tonight, under partly cloudy skies, temperatures will nose dive especially with the new snowpack. We’re looking at overnight lows into the teens for central MA to low 20s at the coast.

Tomorrow brings mainly sunny skies and highs around the freezing mark.

The high pressure that brings us the dry and quiet conditions for the weekend moves out Monday, allowing our next system to move in Monday afternoon.

This system will start off with snow and quickly changeover to rain for most of the region. We’re not looking at much accumulation as highs will be in the upper 30s providing more of a cold rain than snow.

After Monday’s system, we’re tracking a warm-up for midweek with highs stretching into the 40s for the last week of February. However that warm-up is short-lived as temperatures dip into the 30s by Friday.