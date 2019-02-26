A Few Inches of Snow Wednesday Night

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 7 PM Wednesday until 7 AM Thursday, for the areas highlighted in purple.

A few inches will fall overnight Wednesday, making for a slow commute with slick spots on the roads Thursday morning.

A weak Alberta Clipper moves in Wednesday night, giving us the chance to see a few inches across the area.

Light snow starts after 7 PM in Worcester County, and between 8-9 PM in Boston. Temperatures will be in the teens and low 20s overnight, making for light fluffy snow.

Moderate snow is expected to move in after 11 PM and will continue for a several hours.

By 4 AM, the moderate snow will change back to light snow. If you commute around 5-6 AM, there will still be light snow falling, but by 7-8 AM, it turns to just flurries.

A widespread 3-4″ is likely within the light blue color. The closer you are to the cut-off between the light blue and white zone, the better chance you have of being on the lower end of the range.

There is another chance for precipitation this upcoming weekend. As of now it looks like we will be seeing rain and snow showers.

The track of the two low pressure systems above will determine how much rain or snow we see.