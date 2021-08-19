It was an active day with torrential rainfall from the remnants of Fred which spurred flash flooding and even a few severe thunderstorm warnings as well as tornado warnings. A few reports of storm damage observed in Worcester County with trees and wires down.

Aside from a few isolated showers this evening, we should dry out under mostly cloudy skies. Tonight, lows only dip into the upper 60s to low 70s with the humidity sticking around.

Friday keeps that humidity along with mostly cloudy skies. A passing sprinkle cannot be ruled out, but overall most of the day and the area are dry for Friday with highs into the low to mid 80s.

Saturday we start off dry and then we see a chance for some showers in the afternoon.

The second half of the weekend, our attention turns towards Henri.

As of the 5pm advisory from the National Hurricane Center, the track of Tropical Storm Henri has it on a west track before turning north, passing between Bermuda and the North Carolina coast.

During that time, Henri is expected to strengthen to a Cat. 1 Hurricane as the track parallels the eastern seaboard. It will approach southern New England Sunday, however, there is still uncertainty as the track could still wobble west or east (and any difference in the track will impact rainfall, wind and even coastal flooding impacts).

Speaking of coastal flooding concerns, the timing of this tropical system lines up with the astronomical high tides.

Sunday and Monday will both be days where we are monitoring the track of Henri. Tuesday the storm should lift off to our northeast, with a clearing of the skies by the second half of the day.