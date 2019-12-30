A Few More Hours of Ice

It was no doubt a messy day today, especially across Worcester county, southern New Hampshire, and the Merrimack Valley. The Ice Storm Warning, Winter Weather Advisory, and Winter Storm Warning officially continue until 7am Tuesday, but conditions will start to improve after midnight tonight.

The storm will slowly start to pull in warm air and change everything over to rain during the overnight hours. Notice by 10pm, we’re still seeing that wintry mix of ice and snow in areas outside of 495, but by the time a lot of us are up and heading to work tomorrow morning, it’s primarily rain across the area. Still take it slow on the roads though as residual ice may linger, especially on the side streets, sidewalks, and driveways. By Tuesday afternoon, we dry out and may see a hint of sun late in the day.

Roads will still be icy and slow going for much of the evening tonight but improve slowly through the morning hours as that icy mix becomes all rain, and eventually ends by lunch time.

If you have plans for New Year’s Eve, you are just fine! The storm is out and skies will dry out by tomorrow evening. For New Year’s plans, plan on a cool breeze with a snowflake possible around midnight.