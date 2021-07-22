This evening, aside from a few sprinkles, will be dry under mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures tonight dip into the upper 50s to low 60s.

Tomorrow, we start off partly cloudy then a few showers will sprout up in the afternoon, a rumble of thunder cannot be ruled out. These spotty showers/storms will be hit or miss through dinner time before they finally move out.

Saturday is the pick of the weekend as high pressure returns and keep us mostly sunny and quiet for the first half of the weekend (great for your outdoor plans by the pool or at the beach).

High pressure depart early Sunday, allowing a frontal boundary to move in. This warm front swings in late Sunday morning, ushering in scattered showers late Sunday morning into the afternoon. There is hope that the showers move out by late afternoon, but that it’s still a little early to tell.

The next work week, temperatures get a boost. The 80s return along with the humidity. After Sunday, the shower chances hold off until Thursday as another front sweeps in.