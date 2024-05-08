Today was not nearly as nice as the past couple of days. We had rain showers earlier today and (as of this writing) are watching radar for severe thunderstorms. The threat for strong to severe storms should diminishes around 8 pm. Then going forward the rest of the week, we’ll keep a daily low chance for showers.

Overnight, we’ll be partly cloudy with temperatures falling into the upper 40s/low 50s. Sunrise tomorrow is at 5:29 a.m. Your best opportunity to see some sun will be in the morning, before we see thickening cloud cover coming in with the help of a northeast wind direction through the day. Energy aloft will bring the chance for an isolated shower later in the day.

High temperatures inland tomorrow will be in the low 60s. The onshore breeze, coming off ocean water temperatures in the upper 40s/low 50s, will keep temperatures in the 50s on the coast.

We don’t have a threat for strong to severe storms across New England tomorrow. There’s an enhanced risk for numerous severe storms for central Texas, a 3/5 on the Storm Prediction Center’s scale.

We have a chance for isolated to spotty showers through the weekend, but also the chance for some sun. It’ll be cooler through the weekend, before temperatures rebound back to the 70s next week.

-Meteorologist Melanie Black