A Few Rumbles of Thunder Friday, Not As Warm This Weekend

Temperatures bounced into the 70s for a few spots this afternoon once the sunshine broke out.

Clouds fill in tonight and will linger into tomorrow morning.

Friday brings another day with highs near 70°, but we have a chance for a few showers/thunderstorms as a system pushes into New England.

Friday will not be a washout, but just have your umbrella on hand for your travels.

Winds will also pick up Friday afternoon. A Wind Advisory has been issued from noon through midnight for central and western MA for gusts up to 45 MPH possible.

Some wind lingers into early Saturday before weakening under mostly sunny skies and highs around 60.

Sunday will be breezy and brings more rain to the region for the afternoon with a better chance at some beneficial rainfall than tomorrow’s chances.

Highs on Sunday will be cooler than Saturday, in the low 50s, which is still a few degrees above normal for the last weekend of March.

A cooler and windy start to the week with highs around 50, then we see a slight warm-up into the middle of the week. Spot shower for Wednesday while more rain is on the way Thursday.