A Few Showers Friday, Windy with Rain and Snow Saturday

Ahead of the strong system that moves in Saturday, a *Winter Storm Watch* has been issued for areas along and north of the Pike and north and west of 128 where heavy snow is possible, making for difficult travel.

For this evening, we’ll see increasing cloud cover with overnight lows only dipping into the mid to upper 30s.

Friday features partly cloudy skies with a few PM showers. These showers become more widespread Friday night into Saturday.

For Saturday, some heavy rain is possible especially closest to the coastline. The rain for the higher elevations into north central MA changes over to snow, and that rain/snow line will likely wobble south and eastward as this system lifts northward Saturday afternoon and early evening.

The likelihood for plowable snow is higher for the Worcester Hills and interior southern NH, where 3-6″ of snow is forecasted. 1-3″ of snow possible for Metrowest and the Merrimack Valley, with the immediate coast and SE MA a coating to an inch.

The wind will also be a concern with gusts 30-40 MPH (this could lead to blowing snow reducing visibility at times).

The system pushes to our north and leaves us with a dry and blustery Sunday with highs only in the mid 30s, but with the gusty breeze, it will feel like it’s in the 20s through most of the day.