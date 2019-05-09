A Few Showers Friday, With a 50/50 Mother’s Day Weekend Forecast

All good things must come to an end…and that includes the gorgeous, sun-filled stretch that we just had over the last few days.

Clouds will thicken through this evening and into the overnight hours. We stay dry into early tomorrow morning. Temperatures dip into the 40s.

Tomorrow, we start off with clouds, with a few showers expected in the afternoon. These will be spotty, as the main line of showers remains well to our northwest by noon. Rain showers mainly along and north of the Pike into the evening.

High temperatures remain in the upper 50s to low 60s.

These rain showers exit just in time for Saturday, along with most of the clouds. Saturday looks to be the pick of the weekend for any of your outdoor plans with highs into the mid to upper 60s under mostly sunny skies. For Mother’s Day, showers still remain in the forecast mainly along and south of the Pike as a system just grazes us to the south. North of the Pike, you’ll likely see mostly cloudy skies. Highs on Sunday will be into the mid to upper 50s.

Rain showers linger in the forecast for Monday, with showers likely for the start of the work week.

For allergy sufferers, the good news is that the wet days at least give some relief.

We stay unseasonably cool, and wet into Tuesday, a slight warm-up Wednesday and Thursday with a few showers possible Thursday.