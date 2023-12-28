It’s been a soggy day across the region! You can see above that some of the higher rainfall amounts fell across southeast Mass. We’ll keep the unsettled weather into Saturday morning then continue drying out for the rest of the holiday weekend.

Tonight, there will still be spotty showers with areas of fog. Temperatures will fall into the upper 30s/low 40s.

The area of low pressure that brought the rain today will be off to our northeast tomorrow, but a trough will continue to rotate in energy to help touch off showers. There won’t be as much moisture around, so the rain will be lighter. You might still want to have a rain jacket or umbrella!

There will be abundant cloud cover and less wind compared to today. High temperatures will mainly be in the mid 40s.

There’s a 30 percent chance for a shower Saturday morning. We’ll keep a lot of clouds around with temperatures not budging all that much through the day. Highs will be in the low/mid 40s with a slight northwest breeze.

The entire weekend won’t be gloomy. Some sun reappears to end out 2023! Sunday starts off cold and ends closer to average in the upper 30s/near 40° with a light wind. You’ll need the coat, but not the umbrella to ring in the New Year! It’ll be cool and dry near 30°.

Next week is mainly dry outside of a flurry possible Monday. Mornings start off cold and afternoon highs will be near 40°.

-Meteorologist Melanie Black