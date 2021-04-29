A Few Showers Linger Early Friday, Turning Windy Friday Afternoon

It was a wet Thursday with most locations receiving over an inch of rainfall, while NE MA saw the higher totals with a couple inches of rain.

Showers will be with us through this evening before becoming scattered overnight. Lows dip into the upper 40s to low 50s.

A few lingering showers Friday morning will be mainly along the South Shore and the Cape and Islands.

As the skies begin to clear, the wind will pick up out of the northwest. Gusts could reach into the 40 to 50 MPH range Friday afternoon and evening.

With gusts that high, a Wind Advisory has been issued for much of Massachusetts from noon tomorrow through midnight. Isolated tree damage and a few power outages are possible.

Friday’s high temperatures stretch into the upper 50s to low 60s.

The wind sticks around for Saturday, but not quite as strong as Friday’s strong gusts. Sunday is windy with a chance for a sprinkle.

Saturday is seasonable with highs around 60, with Sunday being slightly warmer with highs in the upper 60s.

With little to no rain in the forecast for this weekend, pollen counts will jump.

Looking ahead to next week: Scattered showers return Monday, with more rain chances for Tuesday and Wednesday. Drier conditions return just in time for Thursday.