A Few Showers South Tonight, Mainly Dry Wednesday

7Weather- A few showers are possible this evening for Boston and Worcester, and then it’s dry the rest of the night. Another round of downpours could move through the Islands after 2AM tonight.

WEDNESDAY:

There could be a lingering shower for the Cape & the Islands early Wednesday morning. The rest of the area is dry for the morning commute.

New Hampshire will begin to see some clearing mid-day, allowing temperatures to reach into the low 80s.

It remains cloudy through a lot of the afternoon for areas along and south of the Mass Pike. The clouds and a breezy northeast wind, keeps highs in this area in the 70s.

THURSDAY:

Thursday will feature partly sunny skies, low humidity and mild temperatures.

Friday remains slightly below average. There will be a mix of sun and clouds, and there could be a spotty afternoon shower.