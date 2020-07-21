A Few Showers/Storms Next Couple of Days

7Weather- The next two days are not washouts, but we will have a few chances for rain Wednesday and Thursday. The best chances for showers/storms on Wednesday are in the morning, and then again around sunset.

Temperatures are in the low and mid 70s in the morning, and there will be scattered showers. The rain starts to move out late morning, and then most of the afternoon is dry.

Highs reach into the low and mid 80s inland, and an onshore wind keeps the coast in the upper 70s. Expect peeks of sun in the afternoon, especially in southeast Mass.

A warm front lifting through the area will fire up a few storms around and after sunset. Expect hit and miss downpours with frequent lightning, and an isolated storm could produce gusty winds.

The warm front clears us by Thursday morning, making it feel tropical again. A few peeks of sun will allow temperatures to jump into the mid 80s in the early afternoon.

The chance for storms increases after 2 PM as a line of thunderstorms begin to move into the area. Scattered storms are around until sunset, and then it gradually clears up.

Friday has an onshore breeze keeping the coast in the 70s. The heat builds back in this weekend. The mid 90s might be back by Monday of next week.