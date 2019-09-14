A Few Showers This Weekend, Not A Washout

We started off on the chilly side earlier this morning with temperatures dipping into the 40s for most suburbs, upper 30s were reported in Norwood!

Thankfully, temperatures will continue to rebound into this afternoon, but we do see a change for showers by dinner time. Otherwise, expect mainly cloud-filled skies with highs into the low 70s. It will be breezy, with winds gusting between 25-30 mph later this afternoon.

Tonight, the line of scattered showers moves southward…with a few showers expected over Boston between 7PM – 10PM, then south of the Pike and into SE MA through midnight. Overnight lows will not be nearly as chilly as last night since we have clouds and showers still with us.

For our Sunday, a lingering shower early for the Cape, but these should clear out by late morning. Elsewhere-we start off under plentiful sunshine and that sticks around through most of the day. High temperatures will be stretching into the upper 70s by the late afternoon – great for any of your outdoor plans.

For the work week, another disturbance from the northwest wants to bring a few showers for our Monday, otherwise partly to mostly cloudy skies prevail. Drier and cooler weather slides in for midweek, ahead of a warm-up by the end of the week.