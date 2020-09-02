A Few Showers Thursday, Nice Weekend Ahead

It was a wet Wednesday with overcast skies, much-needed rain and unseasonably cool temperatures (even for early September).

This evening, temperatures will continue to slip into the mid to upper 60s with a few lingering showers, and some patchy fog.

Tonight, it will not be nearly as cool as last night as the clouds linger along with the higher dewpoints and patchy fog.

Thursday brings a few showers around midday, as well as higher dewpoints than today and warmer temperatures.

It’s still muggy Friday morning, but then comfortable air will start to slide in Friday afternoon and much drier air will move in just in time for your holiday weekend.

Speaking of the holiday weekend, the forecast brings mainly sun-filled skies and seasonable high temperatures — great for the unofficial end to the summer season and for your outdoor plans.

Although Labor Day is considered the unofficial end to the summer season, the summer heat will make an appearance by midweek next week.