7Weather – Our weekend will end better than it started! That’s good timing for your outdoor Father’s Day plans today. A few showers pop up today with near-normal temperatures. Looking ahead, there are afternoon thunderstorms the next couple of days then temperatures head to near 90°.

The upper level low that brought downpours and touched off some thunderstorms yesterday continues to move farther away. On the backside of it, we’ll continue to get a few showers rotating in this morning with some pop up showers this afternoon. A northwest wind will help to dry out the air column allowing more breaks of sun to develop the farther west you go. Highs today will be in the low 70s inland. Less wind this afternoon will allow sea breezes to develop along the coast. The onshore breeze along with clouds will keep temperatures there in the 60s.

Fewer clouds overnight with a calm wind. That’ll allow temperatures to drop into the 50s. Patchy fog will develop in the usual locations.

A trough will continue to rotate in some energy tomorrow afternoon allowing isolated thunderstorms to develop. More thunderstorms are in the forecast for Tuesday. Wednesday marks the Summer Solstice! Temperatures will respond with a more summerlike feel!

-Meteorologist Melanie Black