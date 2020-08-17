A Few Showers Tonight, Nice Weather Rest of Week

7Weather-There will be a few showers and downpours tonight, and then we’re looking at great weather the rest of the week.

A cold front moves through the area tonight, giving us the chance for a few showers after sunset. It looks like there will be isolated showers initially, and then a better chance for downpours after 11 PM.

Skies gradually clear as we get closer to sunrise Tuesday morning, with sunshine for all by mid-morning. Temperatures start in the low and mid 60s, and get into the low 80s in the afternoon. We will not have an onshore breeze, meaning the coast will also be close to 80º.

Wednesday will feel very comfortable, and there will be plenty of sunshine. Highs will be between 77-81º.

We’re looking at great fire pit weather the evenings of Wednesday – Friday. Dew points will make it feel more fall-like as the sun sets, especially Wednesday and Thursday.

Temperatures are close to average the next several days, but it looks like we start to warm up by Friday. This upcoming weekend looks hot again with highs near 90º.