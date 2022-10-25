7Weather- Wet weather lingers into Wednesday, and then sunshine returns for the end of the week.

Another system moves through the area tomorrow producing a few showers. It looks like we’ll have a couple of rounds of light, scattered showers throughout the day. It won’t be a washout, but you’ll want the umbrella. It remains cloudy, muggy and in the mid 60s.

Sunshine returns on Thursday! The day starts mild in the mid and upper 50s and highs reach into the mid and upper 60s. Expect a gusty breeze in the afternoon.

A little bit of humidity lingers in the morning and then dry, crisp air arrives by the evening.

Friday is another nice day, but it is cooler. Temperatures start in the low 40s in the morning an then we get into the mid 50s in the afternoon. A breeze will make it feel chilly along the coast.

Halloween weekend is upon us! Saturday and Sunday start in the mid 30s and highs make it into the upper 50s and low 60s. Both days look dry and bright.

There is the chance of showers on Monday (Halloween), but we’re still working on the timing. If this system speeds up, then we’ll have showers in the afternoon and evening. If slows down then we’ll have wet weather overnight and into early Tuesday morning. Stay tuned!