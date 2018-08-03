A few storms inland today, more widespread Saturday

It’s apparent that the heat and humidity are sticking around for day 2 as soon as you step out the door. It’s the “air you can wear” that envelops you in an unwanted warm hug, but now we have some storms that want to join in.

With the temperatures soaring to near 90 again today and dewpoints into the 70s, expect heat indices to be in the mid to upper 90s. A Heat Advisory has been issued from Lawrence, MA to Providence, RI from 1PM to 6PM.

Not only are we tracking the heat, we’re also tracking the threat for some strong to severe storms, mainly towards to the interior, north and west of the Mass Pike. An isolated storm can cross over into the 495-corridor, but the bulk of the storms will be passing to the north of Boston.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed southern NH in the slight risk category for strong to severe thunderstorms, so if you have plans in that region this afternoon, please be weather aware and keep your eyes to the skies. The main threats with any of these thunderstorms will be damaging wind gusts and heavy rain leading to flash flooding. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

Looking ahead towards this evening, if your plans take you to Fenway, it’s likely that most of the storms will remain to the north, so tonight’s game will likely be dry. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s by first pitch under partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Tonight, lows only slip into the upper 60s to lower 70s with a few lingering downpours passing through. Patchy fog will likely develop into just before dawn.

Saturday features mostly cloudy skies and scattered rain, with some embedded downpours and thunderstorms by the afternoon that spread in from west to east across the region. At least for Saturday, high temperatures will be in the upper 70s to low 80s, but the humidity will still be with us.

Sunday, the pick of the weekend, will feature highs into the mid to upper 80s and mostly sunny skies after a foggy morning. Great beach or pool day before heading back to work.

Speaking of the work week, we quite possibly have a heat wave on our hands from Monday through midweek with highs flirting with 90° those 3 days in a row. Storms slide in Wednesday and will clear out the air for Thursday. We finally return back to near normal by Thursday with highs into the lower 80s.