A Few Storms Tonight, Drier, Breezy and Less Humid Tomorrow

Sunday is definitely the pick of the weekend for any of your outdoor plans, although the rain today was certainly needed.

Tonight, a few lingering thunderstorms ahead of a cold front could be on the strong to severe side in Central MA and southern NH through midnight, with the main impacts being strong to damaging gusts and frequent lightning.

This threat pushes out overnight, giving way to a far less humid airmass for Sunday and sunshine! A Severe Thunderstorm Watch for central MA and southern NH remains in effect until midnight.

Sunday brings highs into the mid to upper 70s, but it will be breezy with a northwest wind gusting to near 30 mph at times.

If you’re heading to the beach Sunday, just be aware of the moderate rip current risk, plus wave heights will be from 4-6 ft depending on where you are going.

Monday still brings the comfortable humidity and highs into the low 70s for the last day of August. The first day of meteorological fall (September 1st), brings a few showers mainly south of the Mass Pike in the afternoon, otherwise partly cloudy and highs into low 70s and a touch more muggy.

The humidity continues to rise into midweek, with Wednesday bringing mainly cloudy skies and highs into the upper 70s with a few showers. Thursday and Friday are partly cloudy with highs into the low to mid 80s (a touch cooler at the coast both of those days).

For the start of Labor Day Weekend, Saturday’s highs reach into the upper 70s under a mix of sun and clouds.