It’s been a breezy and mild day as temperatures soared into the 60s again. Changes are on the way. There will be a few showers tomorrow morning, then it turns windy and chilly. Hope you enjoyed the 60s the past couple of days, because the 40s are with us for a few days.

We’ll be watching a couple things to bring about those changes this weekend. Those showers to our west are associated with a cold front. Moisture to the south is from an area of low pressure. The center of the area of low pressure will stay offshore, along with the heaviest precipitation. A few showers will get tossed across the Lower Cape and Islands. The cold front will bring scattered showers inland tomorrow morning.

Here’s a look at the precipitation timing…

A couple showers across the Cape and Islands are possible tonight. With the abundant cloud cover overnight, temperatures will stay mainly in the 50s. A few scattered showers can be expected for MetroWest in the morning. High temperatures will be felt in the morning in the mid/upper 50s. The rain should clear out by midday/early afternoon. The clouds will clear out, and the wind will pick up out of the northwest ushering in chilly air. Temperatures will drop into the 40s for the afternoon. You can see with the rain forecast below, there won’t be a lot of rain falling through tomorrow.

Saturday’s temperatures will fall through the day. It’ll be in the 40s by mid-afternoon. The gusty northwest wind will make it feel chillier. Stronger gusts could be felt across the Lower Cape. Sunday morning will start off cold and stay in the 40s for the afternoon. It’ll feel chillier with the breeze gusting 20-25 mph out of the west. We’ll see partly cloudy skies, and a sprinkle or wet snowflake might fall from one of those clouds.

The chilly breeze won’t leave us until Tuesday. A system will bring us rain, wind and a mix for the hills Wednesday. Thanksgiving will be cooler!

-Meteorologist Melanie Black