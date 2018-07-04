A Hot And Humid Star Spangled Day!

Happy 4th of July!

After reaching 98 degrees with oppressive humidity in Boston yesterday, we’ll be slightly less humid and certainly not as hot thanks to a breeze which will develop off the Ocean later this morning and afternoon. Inland locations, you’re not quite off the hook as high temps will still top off in the lower 90s. Even though temps won’t be as hot as yesterday, we are still under a Heat Advisory through this evening so drink plenty of water as you celebrate our Nation’s birthday!

Because we’re in such a “soupy” and “tropical” like air mass, the threat for a shower/t’storm, though low, will still be in play throughout the day with the greatest threat during the afternoon and early evening hours. The threat lessens as we head into the night-time hours which is welcomed news for tonight’s fireworks!

The best shot for a shower will be mainly south of the Mass Pike, across Connecticut, Rhode Island, and interior southeast Mass this afternoon..much of the rest of the area looks to remain mostly dry but do keep an eye to the sky this afternoon and into the evening.

Heading into Boston for tonight’s Independence Day celebration at the Esplanade? It’ll be muggy with temps starting out in the mid 80s and dropping into the upper 70s as the fireworks fly over the Charles!

If you’ve had enough of this heat and humidity and looking for a break, well you don’t have to wait too long! Thursday will be the last day of temps in the 90s with humidity and then a “game changing” cold front will slide through the region Friday bringing showers and t’storms, some of which may be strong to severe…we’ll be watching that situation closely as we get closer to the event, so keep checking back. Thereafter, the weekend dries out with very little in the way of humidity and pleasant, more seasonable temperatures.

Have a happy and safe 4th!

~David

