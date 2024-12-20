A few spotty morning rain/snow showers break out, becoming more numerous this afternoon as more moisture moves in. While it won’t be a big storm for us, any patches of steady snow late afternoon/evening, will be capable of producing slicks spots as temps slide to or below freezing. What we’ll watch for today is where a coastal front sets up. Along it and just west of it, snowfall rates could be enhanced, allowing for the best shot of a couple inches of snow. That front will move to the southeast this evening, so in Boston and down through Southeast Mass, any rain showers will flip to some snow. All said and done, most places pick up in the coating -2″ range. With the incoming cold, what snow falls won’t be melting much.



The snow will be gone by tomorrow morning and anything else that falls will be just a spot snow shower or flurry. Highs tomorrow struggle to reach freezing and take the plunge tomorrow night into the singles digits and lower teens. The wind kicks up too, driving the wind chill to subzero by Sunday morning.

Sunday afternoon struggles to get much above 20. Monday starts in the single digits with highs returning into the mid 20s for the afternoon as lighter winds prevail.





Christmas Eve, a few snow showers are possible. Christmas Day looks seasonable and mainly dry as of now.