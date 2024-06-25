Today, in my opinion, was a top 10 weather day across southern New England! We had tons of sunshine, temperatures were in the upper 80s, but we had no humidity and a nice little breeze to move that air around a bit if you were outside. Sadly, we can’t string another day like it tomorrow. We’ll be warm again tomorrow, but unfortunately we’ll be a lot more humid. Temperatures will climb to near 90° once again tomorrow, which is only 2-or-so degrees warmer than today, but it will feel oh-so-much worse thanks to the humidity that makes a come back.

We’ll have a few storms in the mix tomorrow too, but during the daylight hours it’s only about a 10-20% chance of a pop up storm in the afternoon and evening. Most of our storm activity will be well after sunset (8:25 pm). The steadiest and heaviest rain and storms will be overnight and for the most part gone by Thursday morning. There could be a few lingering lighter showers until 7am, but Thursday is all about clearing.

Behind Wednesday night’s showers and storms there’s a BEAUTIFUL air mass that will set up shop for the end of the work week. Thursday is improvement day, where we start off with clouds and a bit of humidity, but dew points will fall through the afternoon as clouds clear out and the sun returns. Friday is an outstanding day with almost straight sunshine, low humidity and temperatures in the upper 70s!