Editor’s Note…..Meteorological Intern Tyler Hughes is tonight’s blog author~JR

Although yesterday was a soaker for many of us across New England, today proved to be the day the tables turned. Blue skies abounded as temperatures soared into the mid-and-upper 80s. We reached 87 in Boston today, and we’ll continue to turn up the temperatures tomorrow, with many spots climbing into the 90s. We haven’t hit the 90 degree mark at Logan Airport yet this summer so if we do tomorrow, it will be the 5th latest first 90 degree day on record in Boston.

A nice seabreeze will keep things a little cooler along the coast, Cape and Islands tomorrow, to the tune of low-to-mid 80s in most locations. Tomorrow and Thursday look to be good beach days all things considered, with the possibility of a scattered evening storm along the NH Seacoast on Thursday evening. If you do head out to the beach, sunscreen is a must with a UV index of 9.

The dew point will remain relatively mild tomorrow before the humidity moves in again in full force for Thursday. The end of the week will see dew points in the “tropical” feeling category – the good news is, high temperatures will return to the low-to-mid 80s once again Friday with the passage of a cold front.

This flow of moisture and cold front setup will give rise to more rain chances for the end of the week. I think Thursday will remain mostly dry aside from a spot shower or storm, but rain and storms Friday will be more widespread, continuing through to Saturday morning. I think we have a good chance of squeaking out at least some sun Saturday and Sunday, as showers will remain scattered at best.

If you think this has been an abnormally rainy summer so far, you’d be right. On average in Boston, we have 30 rainy days the entire meteorological summer, which runs from June to August. We’re already 2/3 of the way to average, with over half the summer to go. Keep in mind, the threshold for a rainy day is 0.01″, so it doesn’t necessarily mean there was a significant amount of rainfall – in fact, we’re less than an inch above the normal amount of rainfall for this time of year.

So although this weekend may be unsettled, the next few days look to be sunny and warm, with the forecast looking to calm a bit for the start of next week. Hopefully you have a chance to get out and enjoy the sunshine for at least a few minutes tomorrow. Hello, summer!

Have a great night!

-Tyler