A Mild Day Ends With Rain

Wow… what a day yesterday turned out to be once the sun broke out. Sure, it was still a touch on the cool side but with temps running in the upper 50s to mid 60s, it sure was a pleasant sun-filled afternoon.

After a frosty start across Southeast Mass this morning, we’ll warm up quickly. While the sunshine won’t be as sturdy this afternoon, we’ll still consider today another winner as we warm to near 70 or above away from the south coast and hold off the rain until late today.



Showers and storms are possible as early as 4pm across northern Mass and southern NH, but hold off until after 5pm along and south of the Mass Pike. These showers and storms are scattered through the evening, before tapering off overnight.

We’ll change the wind direction up for tomorrow, but overall, it’ll be a nice day with some returning sun. It’ll feel similar to yesterday with highs running in the low to mid 60s away from the coast and in the mid to upper 50s along the shore.

The next rain maker comes in Thursday night/Friday. Saturday dries out and Sunday may feature some showers that work back in.

https://twitter.com/clamberton7