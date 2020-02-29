A Passing Flurry Today, Sun-filled and Chilly Sunday

This weekend feeling much more winter-like with high temperatures only into the 30s and a spot flurry…yes, that’s possible around Saturday afternoon.

We’ll see a few more clouds building in this afternoon, and some of these clouds can produce a few snowflakes, so don’t be surprised if you run into a snow shower during your Saturday travels. It is still meteorological winter, today being the last day, thanks to Leap Day for one extra day in the meteorological winter season.

Tonight, temperatures take a tumble as skies clear out while high pressure pushes in. Overnight low slip back into the low to mid teens north and west, low 20s along the coast and in Boston.

Tomorrow, after a cold start with wind chills likely starting off in the single digits for southern NH and central MA, temperatures rebound back into the 30s, certainly not feeling spring-like for the first day of meteorological spring.

Plus, we will have a brisk northwest wind Sunday, making it feel like it’s in the 20s for most of the day.

As we flip the page into the first week of March, we’re tracking a warm up. Monday is mild with highs around 50 inland, slightly cooler at the coast.

Tuesday is even warmer as an approaching cold front remains just to our west. Highs on Tuesday pushing 60!

Rain moves in early Wednesday and continue to linger through the morning, before moving out for the afternoon. As skies clear, that’s when the wind will pick up. Thursday is dry with highs into the low 50s and temperatures fall back into the 40s by Friday – but, still remaining above normal for the entire work week.