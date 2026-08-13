While it’s been a touch more humid than yesterday, it’s been a solid Thursday overall! That said, we are looking at a few isolated showers or storms through the rest of the afternoon and evening. Rain will be limited, but if you really, really don’t want to get wet, keep a rain jacket or umbrella on hand.

Otherwise, temperatures will slowly fall from the 80s to the 60s and 50s overnight.

Tomorrow is the beginning of a stunning late-week/weekend stretch! We’ll be mostly sunny and mostly dry.

The only exception being a potential passing shower in the afternoon. Humidity will be lower, and temperatures will remain in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Saturday looks sunny and comfy! Humidity stays nice and low, and temperatures will stay in the upper 70s and low 80s still. The beaches (particularly heading to the Cape & Islands) will be in the mid to upper 70s. Overall, it’ll be a marvelous start to the weekend for anyone who wants to be outdoors.

Sunday looks dry for most of the day, and temperatures will remain largely in the upper 70s and low 80s. That said, we’ll see clouds increase throughout the day before our next round of showers and storms arrives around sunset. We’ll see showers and storms on and off through Monday morning.

From there, precipitation will slowly taper off, and clouds will decrease later in the day as well.