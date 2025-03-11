The spring like weather the last couple of days was certainly nice, but we know how the weather works around here… don’t expect it to stay for long. Our spring-like weather and spring-like temperatures will exit and send us back to reality for the next couple of days. But don’t worry, even that is short lived with more 60s in the forecast.

Of course spring is that transition season between winter and summer and it’s that time of year where we can get both seasons in the same day. Today was one of those days. Out the door this morning it was cold! Overnight lows fell to the 20s for most of us, but temperatures skyrocketed as soon as that sun got up on the horizon this morning.

Boston and a few towns managed to squeak out 60° yesterday, making it our first 60° day of the season. But for those who didn’t, most were able to achieve that today as we hit the 60s, and in some cases even middle 60s!

You notice that average high temperature of 44°, that will be closer to where we’ll spend the next couple of days. So while it’s sad we’re saying goodbye to the 60s, there’s not really any cold air in the forecast. It’s warm air and average air for the rest of the week and into the weekend. Tomorrow and Thursday we’ll hang out in the 40s, and another sign of the times… sea breeze season! An east wind will keep the coast a bit cooler the next few days, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

We once again start our warm up by Friday (again, cooler on the coast) but we’ll make a run back to 60° by the weekend. Sadly the sunshine we had these last couple of days won’t be accompanying our next round of warm air as clouds become the main story.

Rain chances this week will stay next to nothing. Late Wednesday evening and Wednesday night we could see a few sprinkles or even snowflakes, but they’re insignificant. These will arrive well after dark Wednesday and be gone by Thursday morning.

Our better chance of rain will arrive late on Sunday. Saturday looks cloudy, but dry. Sunday is overcast, windy, and maybe a spot shower during the day. For the daytime hours Sunday, we’ll give the rain chance about a 20-30% shot. Closer to sunset the rain chances will ramp up with a line of heavy rain that will move through starting Sunday evening and last through a good chunk of the day on Monday. We’re still several days out from that so we can fine tune details later, but I know with the St. Patrick’s Day parades scheduled Sunday, all eyes are on the forecast. So for now, we’ll leave in the chance for a spot shower, but the steady and heavy rain looks to hold off until Sunday evening/night.