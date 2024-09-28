Quite a few clouds around New England this morning but despite a fair amount of clouds I think we’re looking at a dry weekend. The reason for the clouds is actually Hurricane Helene…or….what’s left of it. Morning satellite shows where the remnant circulation is…about 130 miles west of Louisville Kentucky.

When these hurricanes move onto land they weaken and unravel. The unraveling process has led to a ribbon of clouds streaming across New York and New England. No concern with these clouds as they do not contain rain (a few sprinkles in CT are possible at times) so outdoor plans for both today and tomorrow looking A-OK.

The fall foliage is moving along across all of New England…even running ahead of schedule when compared to recent years. The reason for the quicker turn is the dry month of September we have had and also a limited number warm & humid nights. That combination will make the colors more vibrant this year than last year. The downside to that warm-dry stretch mid month is that the leaves will be prone to a quick drop so the colors (while vibrant) may not stay on the trees as long as last year. In terms of dry pattern this month, we’ll stay dry for the next few days with our next chance of rain not until Wednesday of next week.

Enjoy your weekend! ;o)

Ciao for now,

~JR