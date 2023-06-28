Editor’s Note: Meteorological intern Tyler Hughes has authored tonight’s blog. ~JR

It was the best of times, it was the worst of times. Some of us saw a shower today, some of us stayed dry. But as the chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms continues, so does the “Tale of Two Forecasts”: one where some locations see a shower or storm, and where others stay relatively sunny and dry.

We saw scattered thunderstorms move through New England this evening, and the threat for storms will diminish later this evening. Tomorrow afternoon, expect high temperatures to climb into the upper 70s and low 80s in most locations. The morning hours should remain relatively dry.

Tomorrow afternoon’s thunderstorm risk is even more isolated than this afternoon’s. The best chance at seeing a storm will be north and west of metro Boston, through much of Worcester county and southern New Hampshire. The risk of isolated thunderstorms again diminishes in the evening.

This is where our tale comes in. The South Shore, Cape and Islands have a good shot at staying mostly dry and relatively sunny throughout the day tomorrow, and the sun will return on Friday as well. It may be a bit breezy along the coastline, but considering how June has been up to this point, these are relatively good opportunities to squeak out a beach day.

There is one constant our story – the humidity. Whether you see a spot storm or not, it will continue to feel extremely humid through the weekend, with dew points climbing to near tropical-feeling by Sunday. This dew point trend will likely continue through next week, as well.

I think our most robust storm chance in the 7-day is Sunday through Monday, but things look to clear out in time for Independence Day, aside from maybe a lingering morning shower.

No telling if Charles Dickens would have appreciated this forecast – but nonetheless, our pattern of isolated showers and storms rolls onward. The key takeaway: despite this, tomorrow and Friday look pretty decent, all things considered.

Have a great night!

-Tyler