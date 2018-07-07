A Top Five Day Is Upon Us!

Good Saturday folks!

A game changing cold front barreled through the region Friday accompanied by thunderstorms and heavy downpours…some communities received up to 1″ of rain in less than 1/2 hour! Fortunately that front is now well off shore and we’re yielding the benefits of a large area of high pressure over the Great Lakes which is bringing us a refreshing air mass with very low humidity and plenty of sunshine this weekend. Certainly a picture perfect weekend which makes the Top 10 of the year!

As far as today goes, let’s just say it’s a Top 5 Day! Low humidity, lots of sunshine, and pleasant temperatures certainly help it make the list! Inland locations, you’ll be heading toward a high temperature of around 80 this afternoon. Along the coast, a light breeze out of the East/Southeast will develop keeping temps a bit cooler there. Nevertheless, the beaches will still be a fantastic place to go today but with very dry air, you may want to grab that towel quickly and dry off to prevent getting a brief chill. #EvaporationalCooling

After a phenomenal weekend, we’ll see a return to hot conditions Monday and especially Tuesday with temps pushing 90 Monday and likely topping out in the low 90s on Tuesday. The great news is that we won’t be dealing with the oppressive humidity that we saw last week, though the humidity will crank up a bit Tuesday with dew points in the low to mid 60s (that’s better than the low 70s). Much of next week looks to remain warm and dry with the exception of Tuesday evening and night where we could see the risk for a shower. An isolated shower or two is also possible Friday.

Though next week looks to be a quiet one, we will be watching Tropical Depression 3 which is now located off the Mid-Atlantic sea board. This system will likely develop into a minimal Hurricane (Hurricane Chris) as it tracks toward the northeast, well south and east of New England, by the middle of next week. Though far off shore, it looks likely that the coastline may be dealing with high surf, rip currents, and perhaps some minor splash over on some of the sea walls during the high tide cycles. Also, Hurricane Beryl in the western Atlantic will weaken into a Tropical Storm by early next week as it enters the Caribbean.

Have a great rest of your weekend!

David

