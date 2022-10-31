It’s a foggy start this morning, but we’re in store for a great day today and a great evening tonight! Temperatures will be mild today and this evening so kids can show off the costumes without the winter jackets or rain gear! The one change you’ll notice from the weekend is more cloud cover. It will be a mainly cloudy day but the rest looks great!

There’s a chance of a little sprinkle during trick or treating but it’s a very small chance and would only be a few drops so I wouldn’t even think twice about it when going out tonight.

On the future radar below, you see how small of a chance the sprinkles are this evening. Overnight (so after trick or treating ends) rain chances will increase. We’ll have a few spotty showers overnight and then through the day tomorrow.