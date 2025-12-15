Are you tired of the cold yet? Feel like your heat is running overtime? It’s not your imagination. Every day this month, except one, has been below normal. And in most cases, not just a little below normal, but quite a bit!

It’s cold, yes. But not record cold. Records in Boston go back to the 1800s, so the data set is quite large. As of today, we’re in 30th place for coldest starts to December. So it’s not record cold, and not really one of the coldest either, but to make top 30 out of 153 years (records go back to 1872) is definitely respectable.

While we may not be the coldest, nor one of the coldest, it is the coldest in nearly 20 years! The last time we started of the first half of December colder than this was back in December 2007!

Tomorrow is still a cold day, but it’s better than today. Today, highs were in the 20s with wind chills that spend most of the day in the single digits. The temperatures will be a little bit warmer tomorrow and the wind will be less, so overall it’s just a better feeling day tomorrow, though it’s still cold, and still below normal.

Thankfully each day this week is warmer than the one before! By the time we close out the week we’ll go back to the 50s! The trade off for the warm up is rain, however. A warm front will come through Thursday bringing our numbers up even through the overnight Thursday into Friday morning. Temperatures look like they’ll peak in the morning Friday as rain falls. Then the front will clear in the afternoon, pushing out the rain and wrapping in more cold air with falling temperatures most of Friday. More on the hourly temperature forecast and rain timing in the coming days.