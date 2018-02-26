A Warm Wrap to February

It may have taken the first half of the day, but the sun finally made an appearance for the afternoon – and plenty of time to enjoy that sunshine, since the sunset isn’t until after 5:30pm these days. #gainingdaylight. February as a whole has been above average, and the last two days of the shortest month of the year will be no exception. Sunshine and 50s in the forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday… and possibly even 60° (see graphic at top of blog post)!

Thursday is another mild day with temps in the 50s, but that day will feature more clouds. We’re still keeping a close eye on some potential trouble for the end of the week – but I’ll be honest with you, there are still a lot of unknowns.

Here’s what we do know:

We’ll likely see a nor’easter form off the east coast and drive in a fierce onshore wind with lots of rain and snow along with it.

The timeline is overnight Thursday through the day on Friday, but recent forecast model runs are suggesting that it’ll be moving a little quicker – and may be out of the picture by the weekend.

Tides will be astronomically high during this time-frame, which does lead to the concern for coastal flooding and beach erosion.

All of these “potential impacts” rely on the track of this storm – which is currently trending farther south – which would target the Mid-Atlantic, rather than New England. However, this far out the track could still change… and trend closer to home. I know the big questions that everyone has: How much snow? How much rain? Will it affect my plans? We’d love to answer these questions for you… These are also answers that will depend on that exact track. We should have a MUCH clearer idea by Wednesday, but we’ll also continue to keep you posted with details as we move through the week. Stay tuned and in the meantime, enjoy this mild end to meteorological winter. – Breezy