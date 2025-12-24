The setup was there. A quick-hitting but small storm just days before Christmas had the potential to lay down a carpet of snow and for some it did! Locations north & west of Boston picked up between 1-3″ of snow yesterday (Dec 23rd) but closer to the coast (including Boston) it was just a bit too warm for any accumulating snow. Boston and locations along the coast did some some snow showers earlier today (Dec 24th) but not enough to put down an inch of snow. And yes, there *technically* is a definition of a White Christmas.

As defined by the National Weather Service, a White Christmas is defined as 1″ of snow on the ground at 7am on Christmas morning. For many towns, that will happen. For others, such as Boston, it won’t. There is an alternate definition but the UK Meteorogical Office that says if a single flake of snow is observed in the 24-hour period on Christmas Day, than that is a White Christmas. If that is the desired definition, then there is a chance of a White Christmas this year as I think there could be some flurries early Thursday morning. Otherwise, the day isn’t too bad chilly with afternoon temps reaching the mid to upper 30s. Late afternoon, the wind will increase and that wind will begin to drill arctic air into the area.

As for the remainder of the Holiday Weekend, a few flurries are likely overnight Friday night into early Saturday morning but little to no accumulation expected. Another chance of some precipitation happens late in the weekend but as of this evening, too warm for snow. perhaps some light icing before changing to plain rain late Sunday night and lasting through Monday.

I hope you and your family/friends have a great Holiday Season! ;o)

~JR