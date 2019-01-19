A Wintry Mess For Sunday

We’re tracking snow to kick off late tonight, heavy at times, before changing to a wintry mix to freezing rain by daybreak Sunday morning.

Snow totals have been lowered due to the influence of warmer air by Sunday morning, however, with periods of sleet and freezing rain, the ice accumulation on top of the snowfall could weigh down tree branches as well as power lines, so plan for some power disruptions Sunday afternoon and through the evening.

A Winter Storm Warning has been expanded southward to include all of Worcester County, but areas that were under a Winter Storm Watch have been downgraded to a Winter Weather Advisory, including Boston, SE MA.

For the coastline, a Coastal Flood Warning remains in effect from the North Shore to Boston to the South Shore on either side of Sunday morning’s high tide (~10AM) when we could see minor to moderate coastal flooding. The southern coastline, as well as the Cape and Islands remain under a Coastal Flood Advisory.

If you want to get ahead of the snow/ice accumulation, better to get some shoveling done earlier rather than later.

On the backside of the system, arctic air pours in, dropping temperatures drastically through Sunday afternoon and evening. We’re talking a flash freeze, with temperatures for SE MA, Cape and Islands going from the mid 40s to 20s to teens, making for very slippery travel.

The mix tapers to some light snow showers between 5PM to 7PM, and then the bitter cold blast takes hold of us for Sunday night through Tuesday morning.

High temperatures on Monday will struggle to make it out of the single digits, coupled with a howling northwest wind, wind chills could dip to 15 to 20 below by Monday morning.

We start off in the single digits early Tuesday before climbing back into the 20s by the afternoon under mostly sunny skies.

A midweek warm-up to unseasonably warm temperatures is achieved by Wednesday and continues through the end of the week. High temperatures will be in the 40s Wednesday through Friday with showers likely moving in late Wednesday with rain likely most of the day Thursday before tapering by Friday morning’s commute.