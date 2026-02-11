Is that? Could it be?

ABOVE-AVERAGE HIGH TEMPERATURES!!!

Yeah. It feels pretty great to say that, considering it’s the first time we can in nearly 3 weeks. In fact, we had a streak of 19 straight days of below-average high temperatures in Boston specifically… and no, Boston wasn’t the only city with that issue.

But today, the streak came to an end. Highs for most of Massachusetts topped out in the upper 30s and low 40s. For the record, the average high for this time of year in Boston is 38 degrees. I absolutely love winter (and maybe you do too), but as a meteorologist and someone who is sick of being a human popsicle, I can confidently say it was a nice change of pace.

It’s also nice that, in paired with this morning’s sunshine, it’s been helping to melt a little of the snow. On that note, it’s worth a mention that thanks to Tuesday night’s storm, most towns woke up with an extra 1 – 6″ of snow.

Paired with the still very-present snow from the last few storms, there are many towns across Massachusetts that have well over a foot on the ground (check out the “snow depth” map below), and nowhere to put it all. While the melting will bring its own issues (like some re-freezing and potentially icy spots thanks to below-freezing lows), it will serve a purpose too.

The warmth, however, will not turn into a streak as temperatures dip again tomorrow. It won’t be nearly as cold as last week, but after waking up to lows in the 20s (not bad for this time of year), highs will only reach the mid 30s, along with a mix of clouds and sun. It’ll still be breezy, so expect it to feel like we’re in the 20s for a good part of the day.

We warm up a touch on Friday (low to mid 30s) with more sunshine and less wind. Overall, it’s a pretty nice way to end the workweek.

HOWEVER, we have a few funky little notes as we start the weekend. Let’s start with this: We’re watching out for two areas of low pressure working in conjunction Friday night into Saturday morning– one coming out of central Canada, the other moving south from eastern Canada. While they have the energy to produce some active weather, they’re lacking in moisture. We’ll call that a win, because the result is a snow shower or two early on Saturday, but nothing that will totally wreck the day. Good thing too, because Saturday IS Valentine’s Day, after all! Hey procrastinators, let this be your reminder to book that date day/date night now before Saturday gets here!

Sunday is looking quiet overall! Expect a mostly sunny day with highs in the mid 30s.

Our next chance of impactful, active weather is Monday with a storm that miiiiight just reach southern New England. I say it like that because there is still a pretty good chance this storm stays to our south. In fact, that’s the most likely scenario at this point. If that’s the case, then the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast will get rain, and we’ll get a bunch of nothing.

However, should this storm take a slight turn northward, we could end up with a wintry mix and some snow out of the deal early Monday morning through Monday evening. We’ll be watching this closely as the week progresses! Stay tuned!