Above Average Next Several Days

7Weather- You might have noticed the pattern change in the weather the last couple of days. We went from record snow in Boston last Friday, to near-record warmth today.

For the first few days of November we had a dip in the jet stream, bringing in chilly air to New England. We are no longer in that dip, and now we are warming up. Worcester broke the record high temperatures today of 70º set back in 2015. Boston was only a degree away from tying the record of 73º, also set back in 2015.

The September-like weather continues into Saturday! Highs will once again be 15-20 degrees above average in the low to mid 70s. The Cape & the Islands are a bit cooler in the mid 60s.

Sunday is still warm and sunny, but an onshore breeze kicks down temperatures a few degrees, especially at the coast. Inland areas make it into the low 70s, and areas right at the coast get stuck in the mid and upper 60s. That still puts us 10-15 degrees above average.

The warm weather rolls into next week! Monday and Tuesday are mostly sunny with highs in the low 70s.