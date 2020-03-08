Above Average Temperatures Here to Stay

7Weather- It has been a warm start to March with seven out of eight days above average. The warm weather continues, with the next six of seven days above average.

Monday kicks us off with the warmest day of week. The sunrise is at 7:05 AM tomorrow, so if you walk out of your house around 6 AM, temps will be in the upper 30s. If you walk out close to 7-8 AM, we will be in the low 40s. Temperatures quickly rebound! By lunch time we are in the mid 60s, and then near 70º by the afternoon. Expect sunny skies and light breeze.

Tuesday starts with a mix of sun and clouds, allowing temperatures to jump into the low and mid 60s. It becomes cloudy and breezy in the afternoon, and eventually a few showers move in. There could be sprinkles for the evening commute, and then there’s a better chance for a few showers after sunset.

A cold front clears the area Tuesday night, but it only drops temperatures about 10 degrees Wednesday. Highs make into the mid and upper 50s inland. An onshore breeze keeps coastal areas near 50º. Most of the day is sunny.