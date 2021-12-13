7Weather- The next two day are a few degrees cooler than today, but highs will still be above average.

Tuesday starts chilly with temperatures in the low and mid 30s in the morning. We rebound into the mid and upper 40s in the afternoon and there will be plenty of sunshine. There will be a cool breeze around, just not as breezy as it was today.

Wednesday morning lows will be hit after midnight in the mid and upper 20s, and then we’re in the low 30s by 7 AM. There will be a mix of clouds and sun with highs in the mid and upper 40s. Wind is light throughout the day.

A warm front lifts through the area Wednesday night into Thursday morning. As the front moves through the area we will see a few showers in the area.

It will be mild by the time you walk out the door on Thursday with temperatures between 45-55º in the morning. The rest of the day is windy with lots of clouds. Highs eventually hit into the upper 50s. Most of the day is dry with a second round of showers arriving Thursday night.

The week ends with mild highs in the low 50s. It will be breezy and sunny. A system moves in Saturday afternoon bringing in a mix of rain and snow.