AC’s and Fans Get A Much-Needed Rest for The Weekend

What a difference! Today’s high temperatures were nearly 15-20° cooler than yesterday, combined with the low humidity and sun-filled skies, it was the relief we were all waiting for.

We’re tracking another sun-filled day tomorrow for the second half of the weekend, great for any of those outdoor plans.

No need for the AC’s or the fans tonight as temperatures slip into the upper 40s for a few spots, otherwise 50s elsewhere under clear, starlit skies. You may even need a light sweater tonight into early Sunday morning.

Monday and Tuesday we’ll see the return to the 90° heat, but the humidity will not be an issue as much as it was last week. Late Tuesday night we will likely see the next round of scattered thunderstorms, followed by seasonable conditions the rest of the week.

As our weather remains quiet over southern New England due to a dome of high pressure, that’s not the case in the tropics right now. Tropical Storm Beryl is a very disorganized storm about 500 miles to the east of the Lesser Antilles. Beryl will likely continue to move WNW towards the Lesser Antilles, over the next 24 to 36 hours, weakening to a Tropical Depression by the time it skims the southern coast of Puerto Rico.

We’re also tracking a cluster of storms off the coast of the Carolina’s. It is currently Tropical Depression Three, as it remains stationary of the mid-Atlantic coastline. However, by Tuesday, it will move northeastward and strengthen over open waters to Hurricane Chris, tracking between the eastern seaboard and Bermuda through midweek. Back here at home, we’ll likely only see impacts in the form of rip currents at the local beaches and rough surf. We’ll continue to keep an eye on the track, but at this point, it does not look like it would make landfall.

In the meantime, take advantage of the beautiful weather while it lasts here in southern New England. -Meteorologist Jackie Layer