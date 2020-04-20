Active Pattern Ahead

What a weekend for weather whiplash! From 30s and snow Saturday morning, to full on sun and 60s Sunday afternoon, it was a remarkable turnaround in the weather department. Although many of us don’t like to see the April snow, at least the kids got another chance to build a snowman, or have a last snowball fight of the season, after a paltry winter for snow for much of the area.

Today, we’ll split the difference of what we saw over the weekend as temps run in the 40s and 50s this afternoon, coolest at the coast. The brightest skies will be northwest of Boston, especially across northern Mass and southern NH and the clouds will be thickest across Southeast Mass. A few spot showers are possible across Buzzards Bay, Cape and Islands, with Nantucket most prone to it. Overall, it’ll be a mainly dry day though.



Tomorrow won’t be dry, despite the sunny start. Clouds increase midday with early afternoon showers arriving. By late afternoon, a line of gusty showers and thunderstorms marches from west to east across the state with gusty winds and small hail as well as brief downpours. The highest thunderstorm risk is between 4-7pm across central and eastern Mass (earlier in the time frame in central Mass, later near the coast). Winds crank too, out of the south during the day, gusting 35-45mph, then out of the west to northwest Tuesday night and Wednesday, gusting 35-45mph.





We’re dry Wednesday and Thursday, then more showers arrive Friday. Dry Saturday, then more showers Sunday. The overall pattern is fairly active the next couple weeks, with a dry day or two, followed by another round of rain being the repetitive trend.