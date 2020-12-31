Active Pattern Ahead

Whoa… what a difference in the temperature department this morning as we start off in the 40s to near 50 degrees. Of course, with that milder air, we also start damp as a tenth to a quarter inch of rain fell across the area. Showers clear out quickly this morning, however, a few showers linger along the south coast until midday. As dry out, temps fade back to near 40 this afternoon.

This evening, we’ll have temps near 30 as we close the books on 2020 and ring in the new year under clear skies.

We’ll start off with a fresh air mass New Year’s day with highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Clouds increase tomorrow evening and snow, ice and rain break out around midnight. A coating to an inch of snow and sleet are possible north of the Pike outside I-95 (especially northwest of 495) before going to freezing and rain. While it’s mostly rain at the coast, it’ll likely be a slick start across the interior early Saturday morning with some predawn freezing rain lingering out near and west of 495. Rain showers taper off by midday.

Another storm will bring rain and interior wet snow Sunday evening into Monday morning.