Yowza….so it CAN snow here in New England! I barely remember it snowing around these parts. A wide range in snow from the South Shore to the Merrimack Valley with some big numbers up that way as well as portions of the Worcester Hills…

Closer to metro Boston, the amounts were lower but still a decent showing by this storm (generally 2-7″ around metro Boston). The storm will peel out of here by early evening and that should give road crews plenty of time to prep the roads before the Monday morning commute. Even tho roads, sidewalks and parking lots will be scraped clean, it’s likely we’ll see some slick spots during the Monday morning commute so Heads Up!

Monday will offer all sorts of sunshine but also a chilly breeze from start to finish so it’ll be a regular ol cold January day. afternoon temps reaching near normal levels for this time of year…

No rest for the weary tho. We are in an active pattern and there are not one but two more storms taking aim on New England this week. Before you cry Uncle in fear of more snow, both of these storms will be warm storms so we’re tracking rain. Unfortunately quite a bit of it. The first of these two super soakers will arrive Tuesday evening as a powerhouse storm heads for the region. The surface map details this storm location quite well (the Red L)..

That Red L is out near Toronto on Tuesday afternoon. In order for this to have been another snowstorm the red L would need to be located southeast of New England (like Sunday’s storm). The storm being so far west of us means warm air along with moisture. It does look like a firehose of rain will affect us late Tuesday evening into early Wednesday morning.

A large area of 1-3″ of rain on the way which on top of several inches of melting snow will put parts of the region into flooding concerns. The other concern about this storm will be the wind. As of this evening (Sunday), we are forecasting strong to perhaps damaging wind, especially along the coast…

I don’t think these winds get quite as high or are as expansive as the December 18th (Monday) storm that knocked out power for over 100,000 customers but I do think power disruption is likely. this storm will blast through here quickly Wednesday morning allowing for a break before the next rain/wind storm shows up late Friday night. More on that potential storm later in the week.

Have a good week, chat soon!

~JR