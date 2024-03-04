After the Saturday night soaking rain tapered off Sunday morning, the afternoon turned out great with temps near 60 and some sun breaking out.



While it feels like we’re picking up where we left off yesterday, the sun will fade today behind thickening clouds and temps do cool off. Temps around midday head up to near/above 50 away from the coast, then back track into the 40s mid to late afternoon. At the coast, we’ll go from the upper 40s back to the low to mid 40s this afternoon. As low level moisture increases as well, patchy drizzle is likely to develop late-day across eastern Mass.

Areas of drizzle and fog are prevalent overnight tonight with lows near 40.



Tuesday does look wet with temps in the mid to upper 40s with showers through most of the day. Expect about 1/2″ of rain across the area.

Wednesday, we’ll catch a break in the action with some peeks of sun, sending temps soaring into the lower 60s.

That reprieve from the rain is short though, as wet weather moves back in Wednesday night into Thursday. That storm has the potential to drop another 1-3″ of rain, producing poor drainage flooding as well as push some rivers and streams out of their banks.