Active Pattern, Rain to Snow Friday

A cold, light rain settles in this morning and is slow to move through. By mid to late afternoon, the rain does taper off, providing some dry weather and breaks of sun late in the day as highs near 50.

Wet weather continues to be a theme again tomorrow afternoon as rain moves in late morning/early afternoon from south to north. The moisture is associated with what will be a remnant low, from Zeta, which is currently a hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico.

Unfortunately, Zeta continues to strengthen this morning and is projected to be a category 2 at landfall in Southeast Louisiana, near New Orleans tonight.

Rain changes to wet snow before ending Friday, with some minor accumulations likely northwest of Boston, especially in the higher terrain of southern New England.

Halloween looks cold, but dry. Trick or Treat temps run 35-40 degrees.