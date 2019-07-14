Adding More 90 Degree Days

7Weather- We hit 90º again in Boston. This makes it the third 90º day this year. On average, we get 13, 90 degree days a year. Although we’ve only hit into the 90s 3 times at Logan, it has been a hot start to July. Our average monthly temperature is 5.2º above average. We likely add on a couple or a few more 90+ days to 2019 this upcoming week.

Monday is warm with temps in the mid and upper 80s. A front cleared the region on Sunday, keeping our humidity low to start the week.

Dew points slowly climb on Tuesday as a warm front lifts through the area. It looks to be partly to mostly sunny with highs in the low 90s inland. A sea breeze kicks in, keeping the coast in the low and mid 80s.

Wednesday will be hot and humid! Dew points reach into the low 70s, making it feel tropical. On top of the humidity, it will be hot with temperatures reaching into the mid and upper 90s. Some tropical moisture from Barry creeps in late Wednesday, giving is the chance for evening and overnight showers/storms.