Afternoon Downpours Tuesday, Great Weather Mid-Week

7Weather- There could be a lingering downpour just after sunset, and then it’s quiet the rest of the night. The same system that brought showers and storms today, will also bring downpours tomorrow.

Temperatures will be a few degrees cooler tonight, but overall not much relief with a muggy feel. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy.

Tuesday morning starts mainly cloudy with temperatures in the low 70s. The system that brought us rain today will be just offshore throughout the day. The chance for a few showers increases mid-day, with the first round starting between 11AM-1PM. We hit highs in the upper 70s to low 80s, right before the showers move in.

The rest of the afternoon will feature scattered downpours. Like today, most of the rain ends by sunset.

Relief is on the way! If you’re not a summer lover, you’ll like the weather mid-week. Wednesday starts cloudy with a few sprinkles, but then it clears mid-morning. Humidity is low, and highs reach into the upper 70s inland, and into the low 70s along the coast. Thursday is mainly sunny, comfy, and mild. The week ends with partly to mainly cloudy skies on Friday, and there could be a few storms. Temperatures are seasonable in the low 80s.