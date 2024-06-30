Heads up for your Sunday! This afternoon and evening we are tracking thunderstorms, many of which could become strong to severe.

For southern New Hampshire and central Massachusetts, storm chances begin in the early afternoon. For eastern Massachusetts, the storm threat is in the late afternoon and evening. Even after the main line rolls through, we could see more isolated showers and weaker storms later in the evening.

We are under a “slight” risk for severe weather today, which is a level 2 out of 5 threat from NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center.

The greatest threats are heavy rain and damaging wind gusts, but a few storms could have some large hail. There’s a low chance for an isolated tornado. Make sure to stay weather aware, and have two different ways to receive severe weather warnings.

Highs will be very warm today, and dew points will be oppressive in the 70s. That’ll only further fuel the threat for stormy weather.

Monday won’t be as humid, and highs will cool down to the mid to the upper 70s. We can’t rule out an isolated shower or sprinkle.

Tuesday and Wednesday look wonderful. The Fourth of July looks mostly dry, but we could see a spot shower or storm. It’ll be warm that day in the upper 80s.